Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were all bundled up during a recent New York City outing after declaring their done “hiding” their romance.

Robach, 50, was all smiles as she wore gray sweatpants and a matching beanie on Wednesday, December 13. While she opted for a black puffer jacket and boots to stay warm, Holmes, 46, appeared to have fewer layers on. He donned black jeans and Nike sneakers paired with a varsity jacket.

The couple (and former coworkers) engaged in casual conversation as they walked through the city.

Robach and Holmes’ relationship first made headlines in November 2022 when they were photographed cozying up together outside of the workplace. ABC pulled the duo from their GMA3 coanchor gigs as the relationship drama unfolded. (Both Robach and Holmes were still married to their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, at the time.)

In January, Us Weekly broke the news that Robach and Holmes were “out” at the daytime show. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement,” a source shared at the time.

ABC officially confirmed Robach and Holmes’ departure two weeks later. Robach and Holmes have both since ended their marriages as their relationship continued to develop.

Earlier this month, the couple launched their “Amy & T.J.” podcast and discussed the immediate aftermath of their affair. Both Robach and Holmes claimed on the debut episode that they were separated from Shue and Fiebig before getting together. (Robach and Shue were declared legally single earlier this year. Us confirmed in October that Holmes and Fiebig reached a divorce settlement.)

“It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce,” Robach shared during their first podcast episode. “T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself. But it was hard because anyone who was a viewer or anyone outside of a very small circle didn’t know that either one of us were getting divorced.”

Hours after the podcast was released, multiple outlets reported that Shue and Fiebig are dating. They were spotted together for the first time on Friday, December 8, as they prepared to leave NYC for a weekend getaway.

Shue and Fiebig are “happy together,” a source exclusively told Us, noting that the romance is more than just “a rebound” and that Shue and Fiebig have “genuine” feelings for each other.

“They always got along,” the source explained, adding that the twosome “knew each other” because their former spouses were coworkers. (Robach and Holmes have not directly addressed their exes’ relationship.)