Amy Smart opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about speaking out in defense of her husband, Carter Oosterhouse, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former coworker.

“I think in life, nothing’s black and white,” the 42-year-old actress told Us at the Environmental Media Association Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, May 22. “And I would never speak out against the Me Too experience, because I think it’s very powerful and I’m so, 100 percent on board with women on all levels finding equality in this world and not being quiet when things happen.”

“I also know that within peoples’ stories, you can’t always — people aren’t given truth detector tests before they are interviewed,” Smart continued. “People can say a lot. And I just felt really, like I needed to speak up for my husband because I just think there was a lot of not truth that was put out there.”

Kailey Kaminsky, a makeup artist who worked on Oosterhouse’s former series, Carter Can, claimed the HGTV star, now 41, pressured her into performing repeated acts of oral sex during production of the 2008 series. Kaminsky detailed the allegations in a December 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“At that point I was a nervous wreck. I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion. It was the first time,” Kaminsky alleged to the publication. “Then thereafter it was most every time we would shoot — 10 to 15 times he put me in this position.”

Oosterhouse told Us Weekly in a statement at the time that the allegations were “upsetting” and their relationship was “100 percent mutual and consensual.”

Smart and the Trading Spaces star, who tied the knot in 2011, welcomed their first child via surrogate in December 2016. The Just Friends star defended her husband in a lengthy Instagram post at the time.

“You know, unfortunately, everything gets printed, even if it’s not true,” Smart told Us on Tuesday. “And that’s the travesty, really. There needs to be a slight more vetting process, more research.”

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

