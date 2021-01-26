Better times. Ahead of her split from Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas shared details about the former couple’s trip to her hometown of Havana, Cuba.

The Knives Out star, 32, noted in the interview that Affleck, 48, was “obsessed” with the t-shirts that they bought while visiting. “Every time we go, he buys the whole store,” she told The Sunday Times in an interview published on Sunday, January 24.

While the Batman actor has been spotted wearing the tees, the actress notes she “just uses them more at home.”

Us Weekly confirmed on January 18 that​​​ the pair split after nearly one year of dating. However, they are hopeful to “maintain some type of friendship” after their breakup, a source exclusively told Us.

“Ben and Ana were so close to each other,” the insider added. “They have their issues, but still want to remain on good terms and keep a friendship.”

The Cuban actress was first linked to the Argo star in March 2020 after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie, Deep Water. They were later spotted on vacation together in Cuba and Costa Rica.

“The breakup was amicable,” a source told Us following the split news, noting that the No Time to Die star “was the one who called things off.” However, they were “moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye.”

The source noted that they “couldn’t work through their differences,” despite trying to make things work.

Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. De Armas was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.