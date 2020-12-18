Her lips are sealed! Andi Dorfman shut down rumors that she is vacationing with Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan after posting a photo with a mystery man earlier this week.

Dorfman, 33, sparked speculation that she is off the market on Wednesday, December 16, by sharing a photo of herself on the beach with a man’s legs sitting behind her. She later deleted the photo, and shared another snap of herself on Thursday, December 17, in which eagle-eyed fans spotted the same hairy legs in the door’s reflection.

“Afternoon 🍵 anyone?” the former Bachelorette captioned the picture of herself sitting on the balcony of her hotel room in slippers, drinking tea. “Or shall we stick to margaritas? Set by @fabletics #fableticsambassador #andorfins.”

After one fan commented, “Did Kaitlyn [Bristowe] call you about Bennett?!😁,” Dorfman replied, “@lisabuzze who?” shutting down rumors that he was on the trip with her.

A second user noted that the bed in the background of the shot “is torn up,” adding, “yes girl live your bear [sic] life!”

The It’s Not Okay author quickly replied, “@ashleyseman make my bed after a snooze …. noooopppe lol.”

The 36-year-old wealth management consultant, for his part, has been posting photos from New York City amid relationship rumors between the two.

“I think this is proper hunting for cozy cubs in the city attire? 🧸🗽🎟,” Jordan, who competed on Tayshia Adams’ season of the ABC series this year, captioned a photo of himself standing in the snow on Thursday.

Bachelor Nation honed in on Dorfman’s social media activity earlier this week when she shared a steamy snap from Mexico on Wednesday. “No filters allowed in Cabo,” she originally captioned the photo, which showed her looking out at the ocean and a man in the background.

After she deleted and subsequently reposted a cropped version of the photo, fans did not give up trying to discover who her mystery man is.

“Now I look topless lol,” she captioned the second photo, still wearing her “Out of Office” hat and bathing suit.

OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter was one of many fans asking for details about her travel buddy. “Wait?!! Where did your friend go?!,” Sutter, 48, replied in the comments section.

Season 11 Bachelorette Bristowe, 35, added, “BRING BACK THEM LEGS.”

Dorfman has yet to identify her date, but TikToker sheslee123 investigated further, noting that “Reality Steve last night said there is a new Bachelor Nation couple that will make everyone happy.” The user identified Michael Garofola, who was on Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette as Dorfman’s possible suitor.

The fan then pointed out that both Dorfman and Garofola, 40, posted Instagram photos days apart from Sedona, Arizona, in November. The TikToker also shared a screenshot of the former lawyer “liking” his post recent post.

A source, however, told Us Weekly that Garofola is not the man from the tropical vacation.

Dorfman was previously engaged to Josh Murray after meeting on season 10 of The Bachelorette. The couple split six months after the 2015 finale.