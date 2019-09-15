



“She’s hanging in there, man,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 51, told Us Weekly on Friday, September 13, at Sirius XM’s Radio Andy Theater live event in West Hollywood.

“She’s waiting for a verdict,” the Real Housewives executive producer added, admitting that it’s a tough situation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, went to a Pennsylvania court on Wednesday, September 11, for a hearing into Joe’s request to be released from the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The former construction business owner was taken into ICE custody in March upon completing his 41-month sentence for fraud. He has asked to be allowed to go home to his wife and their four daughters as he waits for a final decision on whether he will be deported to his native Italy.

Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga told Us at the Us Weekly Most Stylish New Yorkers party on Wednesday that “there’s going to be some answers very soon. So everybody’s feeling better.”

“We’re all looking for closure at this point,” she added. “It needs to end and go one way or the other at this point. For him, too. I mean, that man has been suffering long enough now.”

Gorga, 40, added that the “hardest part” of it all is seeing her nieces, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, without their father.

“They’re daddy’s girls,” she told Us.

Teresa’s costar Jennifer Aydin told Us on Wednesday that the cookbook author and her daughters are “just taking it day by day.”

“It’s been really tough on her, but now they’re just going to wait it out and see what the judge comes back with,” the 42-year-old added. “It’s really frustrating and she’s really hurting for her daughters.”

The Standing Strong author, who was spotted earlier this year with a younger man, previously admitted that she and her husband of almost 20 years would go their “separate ways” if he was deported.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

