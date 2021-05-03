They hid it well. Anna Faris opened up about her marriage to ex-husband Chris Pratt, saying they both kept their problems a secret even among their closest friends.

During the Monday, May 3, episode of her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” the actress, 44, spoke to guest Rachel Bilson about what she’s learned about herself since she and Pratt, 41, split in 2017.

“For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” she explained, adding that she felt like she didn’t have a tight group of female friends with whom she could dissect her relationship.

“I think it stunted me in a lot of ways,” she continued. “One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with [first husband] Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles.”

The Unqualified author was married to Indra, 42, from 2004 to 2008. She started dating Pratt after they met on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight. They got engaged in 2008 and wed the following the year in Bali. They share son Jack, 8.

Later in the episode, Faris shared the story of a podcast caller who’d asked about ending an engagement before going through with the wedding.

“I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did,” she said, not making it clear which of her past relationships she was referring to. “Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let’s just go through with it.”

Earlier this spring, the House Bunny star admitted that both her relationships with Pratt and Indra struggled in part because they were in the same industry. “My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” she said in March. “Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.”

A source told Us Weekly that Pratt experienced similar feelings during his relationship with Faris. “Chris was very insecure about himself before he started dating Katherine [Schwarzenegger],” the insider said in March 2020. “He never felt ‘good enough’ for Anna Faris, and then when their relationship started to go downward, he was angry and not liking who he was.”

Faris confirmed in February 2020 that she is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she met while working on the movie Overboard. Pratt, for his part, married Schwarzenegger in June 2019. They welcomed daughter Lyla, 8 months, in August 2020.