Too similar? Anna Faris reflected on her past marriages to actors Ben Indra and Chris Pratt, admitting their career choices added to marital tension.

“My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” Faris, 44, told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Monday, March 22, episode of her “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast. “Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.”

The Mom alum was married to Indra, 42, from 2004 to 2008. She walked down the aisle a second time in June 2009 when she married her former Take Me Home Tonight costar Pratt, 41. The pair, who share 8-year-old son Jack, announced their split in August 2017 and finalized their divorce a year later in November 2018.

“Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think,” Faris explained on Monday. “And I hope I’ve grown from that.”

Following her divorce from the Guardians of the Galaxy star, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Pratt, who has since married Katherine Schwarzenegger, struggled during his relationship with Faris.

“Chris was very insecure about himself before he started dating Katherine,” the insider told Us in March 2020. “He never felt ‘good enough’ for Anna Faris, and then when their relationship started to go downward, he was angry and not liking who he was.”

The Parks and Recreation alum wed Schwarzenegger, 31, in June 2019. They welcomed their daughter Lyla in August 2020.

Faris, for her part, has moved forward with fiancé Michael Barrett. Her former Mom costar Allison Janney exclusively told Us in January 2020 that Faris and Barrett, 50, were engaged after the Maryland native was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand two months prior.

“I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” the West Wing alum, 61, said at the time. “I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.”

The House Bunny actress confirmed her engagement to the cinematographer, whom she began dating in October 2017, while appearing on the Late Late Show With James Corden in February 2020. Faris joked about needing an officiant, asking host James Corden if he would be up for the task.

“I want somebody that’s humorous that also brings, you know, heartfelt sentiment and doesn’t talk too much about themselves,” she said, before volunteering to do it herself. “I could do it. I could! I need a lot of attention, James.”