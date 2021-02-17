Matching with mom! Katherine Schwarzenegger’s 6-month-old daughter, Lyla, wore the same heart-patterned pajamas as her mom on Wednesday, February 17.

“Morning matching love cuddles and kicks,” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, captioned an Instagram photo showing her and Chris Pratt’s baby girl’s legs. “What could be better? Also, please leave best mommy-daughter matching brands below! I’m hooked!”

“Omg so cute,” the Los Angeles native’s mom, Maria Shriver, commented on the social media upload, while her friend Jason Kennedy recommended “GAP Kids.”

The “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host went on to post links to the 1212 outfits on her Instagram Story. “Baby’s pair [and] Mama’s pair,” she wrote.

Shriver, 65, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are loving their lives as grandparents, Katherine told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2020. “It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience,” the Maverick and Me author said at the time. “Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing.”

The journalist has especially been “a wealth of wisdom,” she added, explaining, “I’m constantly going to my mom for more information and learning so much more and calling her for this, calling her for that. I did that throughout my whole pregnancy as well. I just feel really lucky to be able to have that source to go to and to ask so many of these questions.”

The Rock What You’ve Got author gave birth to her first child in August 2020, Pratt’s second. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 41, previously welcomed son Jack in 2012 with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Since Lyla’s arrival, the couple have mostly kept their little one out of the public eye. Katherine has only shared photos of the infant’s hand and the top of her head.

While celebrating Valentine’s Day at the beach, Pratt snapped a photo of his wife holding Lyla in a baby carrier. “I’m a lucky man,” the actor wrote via Instagram. “You’re a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother and Valentine. Thanks for EVERYTHING you’ve given us. I love you so much.”

He and Katherine wed in June 2019 in Santa Barbara, California, five months after their engagement. They started dating in 2018.