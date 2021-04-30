Daddy duty! Chris Pratt posted an adorable picture with his two children on Thursday, April 29.

“Baby time,” the actor, 41, captioned the Instagram Story photo of himself cuddling on a couch with Jack, 8, and Lyla, 8 months.

The Minnesota native, who shares his son and daughter with ex Anna Faris and Katherine Schwarzenegger, respectively, continued to document the rest of his day. The Guardians of the Galaxy star “ma[de his] wifey breakfast” and snacked himself.

Jack was thrilled about becoming an older brother when Schwarzenegger, 31, announced her pregnancy news in April 2020, a source exclusively told Us Weekly four months later. “Jack talks about it to his dad and Katherine,” the insider said in August 2020. “He’s so excited for a sibling and his family growing.”

The source added that the little one and his stepmom shared a “tight bond” and had grown “close” over the years.

Pratt had previously gushed about his wife’s “great” stepparenting skills in a February 2020 E! News interview. “She’s — willing — going to be a great mom one day,” the Parks and Recreation alum gushed at the time.

Since Lyla’s August 2020 arrival, the couple have been “bonding” over their baby girl, Schwarzenegger exclusively told Us. “Obviously when you’re able to have that experience with your significant other, it’s such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey,” the new mom said. “I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible.”

While the pair value their alone time, the Gift of Forgiveness author noted in the December 2020 interview that spending time with their daughter is a “really special” part of their relationship. The Los Angeles native called motherhood the “greatest thing ever,” gushing, “I mean, I am just loving every minute of it and it’s so fun. … It’s been a huge silver lining throughout this whole [coronavirus] quarantine experience in this crazy year of 2020.”

Earlier this week, her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, called Katherine and Pratt “great” partners in parenting.

“I have never changed diapers on Lyla,” the Terminator star, 73, told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, April 26. “She just, whenever you touch the baby, [she] says, ‘Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Like this.’ I said, ‘Katherine, come on, now. I’ve held enough children in my hands. I know exactly what I’m doing. I’m an expert in that stuff.’ She just freaks out and does it. [But] I think it’s natural.”

Katherine wed Pratt in June 2019. The Jurassic World star was previously married to Faris, 44, from 2009 to 2018.