Kiss kiss! As Ant Anstead’s romance with Renée Zellweger has continued to heat up, the England native couldn’t resist sharing their love.

“This lady ❤️ x Ren,” the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 42, captioned an Instagram tribute to the Judy actress, 52, on Wednesday, March 17. In the Boomerang video, the pair embraced for the camera. Anstead wore a black suit while Zellweger donned an off-the-shoulder, black ensemble of her own.

The pair were first linked in June 2021, several months after his split from ex-wife Christina Haack. (Anstead and the Flip or Flop star, 38, share son Hudson, 2.)

“They each feel like they’ve finally met their soulmate,” a source told Us Weekly in August 2021 of the Radford Returns host and Zellweger as their romance continued to heat up. The insider added that their connection was “headed in a positive direction.”

The Wheeler Dealers alum — who also shares daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with ex Louise Anstead, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2007 — has continued gushing over the Texas native and the “really lovely” way she bonded with his children.

“They’d had a chance to meet many, many times on FaceTime,” he exclusively told Us in January. “So it wasn’t a case of, ‘Hey, here’s someone new.’ It was all very organic. … It was really nice. They came for three weeks. We just switched off and made sure we spent time together. It was amazing.”

The For the Love of Cars alum added that his teenagers — who primarily reside in England — can “sense” whether he’s “happy or not” in a relationship, telling Us, “Nobody knows you better than your children. … They’re my kids. They’re part of my DNA. You can’t fake it with your kids.”

While Ant — who was married to the HGTV personality between December 2018 and September 2020 — is enjoying the natural progression of his romance with Zellweger, he’s not in a hurry to pop the question.

“Oh, absolutely not,” he told Us at the time. “I mean … what’s the rush?”

The Bridget Jones’ Diary star, for her part, had slowly begun moving into her beau’s California residence shortly after PDA pics of the pair made headlines.

“Renée is already moving things into Ant’s house,” a second insider exclusively told Us in July 2021. “He adores her and makes her feel safe. … Renée has met his youngest [son, Hudson,] and [he] loves her too. Renée is so great with kids and it warms Ant’s heart to see her be so good with [him].”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!