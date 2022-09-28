Anthony Bourdain's Final Text to GF Asia Argento Before His Death Revealed

Four years after Anthony Bourdain’s death by suicide, his final text messages to girlfriend Asia Argento have been revealed.

Charles Leerhsen’s unauthorized biography of the late chef, titled Down and Out in Paradise, chronicles Bourdain’s culinary career and an intimate account of his final days in France before his June 2018 death.

Leerhsen even shared the final messages that Bourdain allegedly sent to Argento, 47, in the book, which is set for a Tuesday, October 11, release.

“You were reckless with my heart,” the literary work claims Bourdain texted the Marie Antoinette actress, according to an excerpt published by People.

While the Italy native has not confirmed whether her late boyfriend — whom she was linked to between 2017 until his death one year later — sent her that message, she seemingly was not on board with Leerhsen publishing the biography.

“I wrote clearly to this man that he could not publish anything I said to him,” she told the New York Times in a Tuesday, September 27, statement, noting she had not read the text.

The Kitchen Confidential author died by suicide in Strasbourg, France, in June 2018 while he was in the country to film his Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown docuseries for CNN. Bourdain was 61.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement at the time. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter at this incredibly difficult time.”

The New York native is survived by daughter Ariane, now 15, whom he shared with ex-wife Ottavia Busia, and girlfriend Argento.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” the Scarlet Diva actress tweeted after news of Bourdain’s death broke. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Following the acclaimed chef’s death, CNN started airing the final season of his Parts Unknown series that August, which earned the late TV host two posthumous Emmy Awards at the Creative Arts ceremony.

“I think [Anthony was] really was willing to share all of his vulnerabilities, all of what made him human and really throw himself wholeheartedly into the experience,” Parts Unknown director Morgan Fallon exclusively told Us in September 2018, remembering his late colleague. “He was willing to be surprised; he was willing to not be the expert all the time. He was willing to tell us with the camera, to turn them outward, away from him and towards the world, and I think that that separates him from a lot of other kinds of shows.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).