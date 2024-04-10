Aoki Lee Simmons appears to be feeling some type of way after splitting with boyfriend Vittorio Assaf following their PDA-filled vacation.

“I’m depresso espresso but I did indeed have to share I found where all my packages had been going too?” Aoki, 21, shared in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 9. In the snap, she appeared to be sitting on a pile of garbage bags.

Aoki’s social media post came after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Assaf, 65, had split.

“It’s over. It was never a thing from the beginning,” a source told Us on Tuesday. “It was barely anything.”

The insider went on to say that the former duo never put a label on their fling. “It wasn’t a relationship,” they told Us.

Aoki and Assaf’s romance made major headlines this past weekend due to the duo’s 44-year age gap. They were first spotted packing on the PDA during a Caribbean vacation on April 2, according to photos obtained by Page Six at the time. Aoki also shared photos from the beach getaway on social media, but left Assaf out of any Instagram snaps.

A separate source told Us earlier this month that Assaf was “having fun” with Aoki as their fling heated up.

“He has kids that are a little older than Aoki and it’s strange and out of character for him to be dating someone that young,” the insider added, explaining that Assaf “enjoys” having Aoki’s “company.”

The same source referred to Assaf as “a free spirit.” The insider added: “He can do whatever he wants at this stage in his life.”

Prior to his romance with Aoki, the Serafina Restaurant Group owner was married to Charlotte Bonstrom for 20 years, splitting in 2021. Assaf and Bonstrom share two kids together, Vittorio Jr. and Valentina.

Aoki, for her part, is the youngest child of former couple Kimora Lee Simmons and entrepreneur Russell Simmons.

Kimora, 48, appeared to respond to her daughter and Assaf’s romance with a pointed Instagram message. Looking back, she also might have hinted at the breakup.

“5:45 a.m. Rise and shine,” the model shared on Tuesday, hours before news of Aoki and Assaf’s split “Hold your head high even if you don’t feel like it! You got this! I love you! 😘❤️.”

Kimora previously reached out reached out to Aoki to express “her concerns,” a third source told Us. But she was ultimately “supportive toward Aoki’s feelings.”

The insider added: “Aoki was just having fun.”