Celebrating her baby! Ariana Grande posted the sweetest tribute for her boyfriend Dalton Gomez on his birthday.

In an Instagram update, the 27-year-old “Rain on Me” singer shared multiple pics and videos taken over the course of the duo’s relationship. Grande led with a video of the pair swaying to a rendition of “L.O.V.E.” by Nat King Cole, and she followed this by sharing a clip from their hilarious game of Head’s Up.

Next, the Victorious alum had a quick video of Gomez sweetly kissing her repeatedly along her cheek. She also posted several photos of the duo together, including a meme of what the pair’s children would supposedly look like.

The adorable footage was uploaded alongside a brief but heartfelt message to Gomez. “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 7. “:) i love u.”

Grande was first linked to the real estate agent in February when they were spotted dining at Bar Louie in the Los Angeles’ Northridge neighborhood.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the pair were officially dating only three weeks after her breakup with Social House’s Mikey Foster was announced. Since then, fans have gotten more glimpses into their dynamic. When Grande and Justin Bieber’s music video for “Stuck With U” was released in May, the pair were shown dancing and embracing during their joint appearance.

Grande had been in several high profile romances before finding love with Gomez. Most notably, the former Scream Queens actress dated Big Sean from 2014 to 2015 and late rapper Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. In the same year she ended her romance with Miller, she was engaged to Pete Davidson from that May to October.

A source previously told Us that Grande “likes guys who are funny but who also need to be taken care of.” The Grammy winner is “a nurturer and likes to be needed.”