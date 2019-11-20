



Champagne all around! Ariana Grande had a moment after receiving five 2020 Grammy Awards nominations on Wednesday, November 20. The popstar took to Twitter to share her celebratory needs in preparation for the show.

“Be sure to have an ambulance and lots of Cliquot on standby,” the singer wrote in a now-deleted tweet in response to the Grammy’s congratulatory words to her on Wednesday.

The Recording Academy released the Grammy nominations earlier that morning and Grande, 26, is high on their most-accomplished artists list. She’s been nominated for five awards this year including, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The Florida native made sure to show some love on Twitter to her loyal followers and friends, who she said helped make this moment possible.

“Thank you for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and I created in just a few weeks together,” she wrote alongside a screen shot of all of her nominations. “The acknowledgement is truly enough on its own for me and my heart. Pls allow me to bring all of my friends who made this w me so they can make sure my heart is beating.”

The former Nickelodeon star added that she was “crying, moved and honored” by the announcement.

The happy news comes days after Grande revealed that she was battling a “scary” unknown illness, which caused her to cancel her Lexington, Kentucky, concert on November 17.

“I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” the Thank U Next singer explained in an Instagram Stories video. “I’m not really sure what’s going on. But I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded.”

She continued, “I’m just really devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love. I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry.”

The “7 Rings” singer is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, which kicked off on March 18 and will end on December 22.