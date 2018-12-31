Looking back. Ariana Grande paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on Instagram, but quickly removed the picture.

The “Imagine” singer, 25, posted and deleted a photo of the late rapper on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 31. The snapshot didn’t show Miller’s face and instead focused on his tattoo-covered hands playing a piano.

Earlier in the day, Grande said goodbye to a rough 2018 on social media. She wrote on Instagram, “2018, you f—k. i hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. thank you for everything.”

The “Self Care” musician accidentally overdosed at his home in the Los Angeles area on September 7. He was 26 years old. A few days after his death, the former Nickelodeon star shared a video of her ex and apologized for not being able to help him overcome his demons.

“I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Grande and Miller split in May after nearly two years of dating. Hours after the breakup news made headlines, the “Thank U, Next” songstress called the rapper one of her “best friends in the whole world.”

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” she said on her Instagram Story at the time. “Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you.”

Grande was later engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson from June to October.

