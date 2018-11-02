A woman of mystery! Ariana Grande posted a series of cryptic tweets on Friday, November 2, hours after she seemingly threw shade at her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson.

“cause look what i found …. ain’t no need for searching and for that i say…. thank u, next,” the 25-year-old pop star tweeted. “got so much love….. got so much patience….. i’ve learnt from the pain …. and turnt out amazin…. say i’ve loved and i’ve lost….. but that’s not what i see cause look what i got…. look what u taught me. and for that i say …… thank u, next.”

cause look what i found …. ain’t no need for searching and for that i say…. thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

got so much love….. got so much patience….. i’ve learnt from the pain …. and turnt out amazin…. say i’ve loved and i’ve lost….. but that’s not what i see cause look what i got…. look what u taught me — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

and for that i say ……. thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

Many fans speculated that the messages are lyrics from Grande’s upcoming fifth album, which she has been busy working on since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on September 7 and the end of her four-month engagement to Davidson, 24, in mid-October. (She released her fourth record, Sweetener, in August.)

The Grammy nominee’s latest tweets came less than a day after she appeared to take aim at the Saturday Night Live star for joking about their broken engagement in a promo for the NBC variety show.

“for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet late Thursday, November 1.

A source previously told Us Weekly exclusively that Miller’s death from a suspected overdose at the age of 26 “put a tremendous amount of strain” on Grande and Davidson’s relationship. A second insider said the former couple were “always very up and down.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!