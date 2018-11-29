Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, wants fans to leave her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson alone.

After the Saturday Night Live star, 25, returned to Instagram on Wednesday, November 28, for the first time since the pop star, also 25, ended their four-month engagement weeks earlier, fans flooded his comments section with negative messages. Many of them wrote, “Thank U, Next,” referencing Grande’s new single about her exes.

Braun, 37, quickly stepped in to defend Davidson after one troll commented, “ur cancelled tsym for breaking with ariana bc she’s doing much better BYE.”

“stop the bulls–t. It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude,” the talent manager responded. “No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in June that Grande and Davidson got engaged after just a few weeks of dating. They ended up calling it quits in October, one month after the singer’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died at age 26 from an accidental drug overdose.

“I’m incredibly proud of her because she opened herself up to the world and shared her story and her strength and she’s done it countless times in the past years,” Braun told Us earlier this month about Grande. “I think that’s why people are rallying behind her.”

Davidson has addressed his breakup from the Grammy nominee several times on SNL. During the “Weekend Update” segment on the November 3 episode, he told viewers, “Sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK. She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

