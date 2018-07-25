Paying it forward. Demi Lovato has Joan Grande’s support following her apparent overdose, in part because the singer was there for her son, Frankie Grande, amid his own battle with addiction.

“I am knocked down, over Demi, I hope and pray that she recovers quickly and finds sobriety again,” Joan, 50, wrote on Twitter Wednesday, July 25. “It is work, hard work, but with support and love, she will succeed! I know it, we are there for her in any way.”

Then, she revealed how Lovato has been there for her children — Joan is also mother to Ariana Grande — through the years. “She is a sweet, kind person, who has in my personal experience always shown love to everyone in my world. She was there for Frankie during his work with sobriety.. & as we know he just celebrated his ONE year,” she explained. “She has always been so supportive of Ariana as well, sharing her experiences with the fame and celebrity and notoriety of growing up in a very public space….women supporting women, what a fabulous idea! Yes, it can happen and does!” Frankie, 35, has been open about abusing alcohol and prescription drugs after the bombing at his sister’s Manchester concert in May 2017.

Joan continued by suggesting that everybody spread positivity in light of Lovato’s struggle: “Let’s try to be nice to everyone, let’s try to remember that we are ALL human and no one is better than the other, let’s try to share love and light, let’s not pass judgement.”

Ariana, 25, was one of the first celebrities to offer her support to Lovato after news of her apparent overdose broke. “I love u @ddlovato,” the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer wrote on Twitter Tuesday, July 24.

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was hospitalized on Tuesday after she was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles home from a possible drug overdose. “One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover.” Narcan is used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” Lovato’s rep said in a statement to Us on Tuesday. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Multiple sources told Us that the Camp Rock star fired her sober coach shortly before her hospitalization. “She would only maintain sobriety for a few days at a time before relapsing,” an insider explained. “She refused to go back to treatment [before her overdose].”

