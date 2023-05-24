Shutting the rumors down. Ariana Madix explained why she isn’t looking any further into the speculation that Tom Sandoval and Billie Lee had an affair.

“The reason I don’t is that — I understand that this sounds crazy because Raquel [Leviss] was someone I loved and trusted — but I trust that Billie Lee would not do that,” Madix, 37, said on the Tuesday, May 23, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, referring to Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Leviss, 28.

The Something About Her cofounder confirmed she and Lee, 39, “talked about” the rumors offline after they resurfaced. Madix’s insight comes after Lala Kent mentioned her theory during the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules.

“A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do,” the Utah native, 32, said during a confessional. “We need to open that case back up. It went cold and I don’t think it needs to be cold no more.”

Earlier in the episode, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder told James Kennedy, Ally Lewber and Katie Maloney that she didn’t think Sandoval’s affair withLeviss was the first time he cheated on Madix. (Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur and Madix called it quits due to Sandoval’s months-long affair with Leviss.)

“You think this is the first time he’s been creeping around? No one chooses right off the bat, ‘I’m going to cheat on my girl with a best friend of hers.’ No. This is comfortability,” Kent claimed.

Aside from his affair with Leviss, the TomTom cofounder admitted to another instance of infidelity during the dramatic finale. When Scheana Shay asked whether his long-rumored hookup with Annemarie Maldonado (née Kunkel) — a.k.a. “Miami Girl” — actually happened, Sandoval replied, “Ariana has always known the truth about that.”

Madix confirmed the revelation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that aired directly after the finale.

“They slept together, it was before he and I were exclusive,” she said, adding that she previously lied on her ex-boyfriend’s behalf because she “didn’t want people to think the worst about the man I was planning to spend the rest of my life with.”

Sandoval and Lee, for their part, first became friends when the then-SUR hostess joined the Bravo series as a recurring cast member for season 6 in 2017. In April, the pair were spotted walking together outside his and Madix’s shared home. Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute subsequently slammed Lee for hanging out with the musician amid his cheating scandal.

“As she cried at Ariana’s house days after Ari found out … smh,” Doute, 40, commented on an Instagram post at the time.

Lee wrote back, “@kristendoute ya I was crying because they BOTH are my family! It was sad and still is! What were you doing while I was crying!? Literally taking selfies with everyone including Ariana. Like, who does that!? It felt like a funeral and you were taking selfies.”

Shay, meanwhile, agreed with Kent’s theory about Sandoval and Lee during a May episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast.

“I think it’s true. I think a lot of things now because I feel like I just saw only the good. And now, I’m seeing a lot of the bad,” the “Good as Gold” singer told guest Peter Madrigal. “I don’t know. I kinda think something maybe did happen with him and Billie back in the day. And they just made a pact, you know, to not tell anyone. Because why would they?”

Shortly before Madix addressed the drama, the Florida native came to Lee’s defense when she was spotted walking her dog. “Billie helping out when i am out of the state for work is a nice thing to do, but mya is my dog and that article should correct itself. ❤️,” Madix wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 21, referring to the headline which claimed Lee was looking after Sandoval’s dog.