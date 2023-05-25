Sharing their point of view. Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney have thoughts after Liev Schreiber publicly questioned the hype surrounding Vanderpump Rules.

“I was in New York and we were looking at this post and that was the top comment. He said, ‘Is this news?’ or whatever. I was literally backstage at The View,” Madix, 37, told the Los Angeles Times in a joint interview with Maloney, 36, which was published on Wednesday, May 24. “His comment and the responses and the way people were going on his page and trolling in the comments saying, ‘Is this news? Is this news? Is this news?’ And then he apologized.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor noted that she understood where Schreiber, 55, was coming from with his commentary.

“I get it. Look, there’s so many things happening in the world that are really f—ked up. There are wars going on, there’s famine. There’s way more important things. But at the same time, I understand why people want pop culture escape. And it is news,” she continued. “I am a big fan of Liev Schreiber’s work, but in the same way if the New York Times was to do a big profile of him for Ray Donovan, would I comment, ‘Is this news?’ No, because I understand.”

Maloney, for her part, wasn’t thrilled by the actor’s response about their online presence. “Just because you don’t know what they’re talking about doesn’t mean you need to be rude. Keep scrolling. Leave, Liev. Sorry, I love Ray Donovan. I don’t understand when people have to do that,” she noted.

Madix went on to point out that others may find an interest in reality TV — even if Schreiber doesn’t. “The ‘Who cares?’ stuff. Some people do, and if you don’t, that’s fine,“ she added. “But that’s one big thing, I’m always like, ‘You know when you engage with content, you see more of that content.'”

The Scream star raised eyebrows earlier this month when he reacted to Madix’s profile in The New York Times about Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. “Ariana Madix has long been a fan favorite on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ In a new interview with The New York Times, she spoke, for the first time in months, about filming the season finale with her ex Tom Sandoval and what she won’t do next season,” read the caption on the newspaper’s Instagram account.

In response, Schreiber wrote in the comments section, “Is this news?”

After podcast host Danny Pellegrino joked that Schreiber was now on his “arch nemesis” list for the response, the California native wrote back, “Sincere apology to you and Ms. Madix. Didn’t realize I was in entertainment section.”

The reality star has been in the spotlight since news broke in March that she and Sandoval called it quits after nine years due to his infidelity. Amid the drama, Bravo cameras started rolling on season 10 again to get more footage for a new finale.

Viewers ultimately got a glimpse at Madix and Sandoval’s breakup — and his romance with Leviss, 28 — on May 17. “I loved you then — when you had nothing,” the Florida native told the bar owner in a dramatic confrontation. “You got a little bit of money, a bar, a little band and now this girl [Raquel] is going to act like she’s enamored with you? Because that is what you want. You want someone just to gas you up.”

She continued: “That girl is searching for identity in men. She has no identity of her own. She was willing to stoop so low as to f—k one of her best friend’s life partners and that is someone you think is a good person you should be around?”

The model, meanwhile, recalled what led to her secret romance with Sandoval. “I was just so curious what it would feel like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew that I loved him as a friend. And I never, like, had sex like that before,” Leviss told cameras. “I should have removed myself from the situation but I didn’t have the willpower to not see him.”

One week after the bombshell finale, the three-part season 10 reunion kicked off with the entire Vanderpump Rules cast weighing in on the drama. Madix opened up during the first episode, which aired on Wednesday, May 24, about why she was more affected by Leviss’ involvement in the affair that by her ex’s actions.

“We all know men are trash. But I trust my girlfriends and for someone to be so ingratiated in my life as my friend — how can someone be as close to me and [then do that]? With a guy I almost expect it. But I can’t imagine doing it one of my friends,” the Something About Her cofounder told Andy Cohen.