Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

News

Ariana Madix Is Moving Out of Her and Ex Tom Sandoval’s House Following His Affair With Raquel Leviss: ‘Ready to Dip Out’

By and

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Closing the book. Ariana Madix teased that she is getting ready to move out of the Los Angeles home she shared with ex Tom Sandoval following his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

“Ready to dip out 😏,” Madix, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 22, alongside a video of herself surrounded by numerous storage boxes. Us Weekly can also confirm moving trucks were also seen at her and Sandoval’s home on Monday.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Red Carpet 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards UNSCRIPTED

Pump Rules' Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval's Relationship Timeline

Read article

The former couple originally purchased the five-bedroom Valley Village home in 2019 for $2.075 million. Sandoval and Madix continued to mutually reside on the property after Us Weekly confirmed their split in March as news broke about the TomTom co-owner’s infidelity. Fans of the Vanderpump Rules saw the aftermath of the scandal play out during the season 10 finale on Wednesday, May 17.

- Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Move Out of Their Joint Home Following His Affair With Raquel Leviss- Details 274
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix. Bravo (2)

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after the episode, Madix explained that she and Sandoval were still living together in the house but communicated only via go-betweens. The following day, the Something About Her cofounder appeared on The View and Sunny Hostin asked the reality star why she hadn’t burned down the home she co-owns with her ex.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Move Out of Their Joint Home Following His Affair With Raquel Leviss: Details
Ariana Madix Courtesy of Ariana Madix/Instagram

“I have thought about it,” Madix joked. “I mean, I can’t afford to do that. I really want to sell the house. I want to be a homeowner on my own after this, and so that is my goal, is to be able to save up.”

Vanderpump Rules Cast Dating History Inside Stars Love Lives Lala Kent Scheana Shay Jax Taylor

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History

Read article

While Madix has been candid about her eagerness to start fresh somewhere new, Sandoval hasn’t announced plans to move. Amid the drama, the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder admitted he didn’t have anywhere else to go during the cheating scandal.

“I don’t have a lot of friends I can stay with right now. … I kind of run the house,” Sandoval said on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast in May. “I handle the gardening [and] the housekeeping. My assistant comes and cleans and stocks everything. I basically run everything in the house.”

Every Cheating Accusation That Rocked Vanderpump Rules Over the Years

Every Cheating Accusation That Rocked ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Over the Years

Read article

According to the Missouri native, he was able to avoid seeing Madix by using a mediator. “[Ariana’s] in the house. This is a big house,” he added at the time. “We have a go-between. We text when we’re coming and going.”

Sandoval also said that they weren’t in a rush to put the house on the market, saying, “The house is not listed yet, no. [Ariana’s] really busy right now, she’s obviously blowing up. I’m really happy to see that. I’ve been busy as well trying to get things together.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories