Closing the book. Ariana Madix teased that she is getting ready to move out of the Los Angeles home she shared with ex Tom Sandoval following his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

“Ready to dip out 😏,” Madix, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 22, alongside a video of herself surrounded by numerous storage boxes. Us Weekly can also confirm moving trucks were also seen at her and Sandoval’s home on Monday.

The former couple originally purchased the five-bedroom Valley Village home in 2019 for $2.075 million. Sandoval and Madix continued to mutually reside on the property after Us Weekly confirmed their split in March as news broke about the TomTom co-owner’s infidelity. Fans of the Vanderpump Rules saw the aftermath of the scandal play out during the season 10 finale on Wednesday, May 17.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after the episode, Madix explained that she and Sandoval were still living together in the house but communicated only via go-betweens. The following day, the Something About Her cofounder appeared on The View and Sunny Hostin asked the reality star why she hadn’t burned down the home she co-owns with her ex.

“I have thought about it,” Madix joked. “I mean, I can’t afford to do that. I really want to sell the house. I want to be a homeowner on my own after this, and so that is my goal, is to be able to save up.”

While Madix has been candid about her eagerness to start fresh somewhere new, Sandoval hasn’t announced plans to move. Amid the drama, the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder admitted he didn’t have anywhere else to go during the cheating scandal.

“I don’t have a lot of friends I can stay with right now. … I kind of run the house,” Sandoval said on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast in May. “I handle the gardening [and] the housekeeping. My assistant comes and cleans and stocks everything. I basically run everything in the house.”

According to the Missouri native, he was able to avoid seeing Madix by using a mediator. “[Ariana’s] in the house. This is a big house,” he added at the time. “We have a go-between. We text when we’re coming and going.”

Sandoval also said that they weren’t in a rush to put the house on the market, saying, “The house is not listed yet, no. [Ariana’s] really busy right now, she’s obviously blowing up. I’m really happy to see that. I’ve been busy as well trying to get things together.”