He may not be back, but he’s definitely watching his back. Arnold Schwarzenegger acted like the real-life Terminator when he was attacked from behind in South Africa — and barely moved!

In the 15-second video that surfaced online, a dressed-down Schwarzenegger, 71, is seen on his phone in front of a group of fans, when someone comes into the frame with a flying dropkick and hits him square in the back.

A security guard immediately tackled the assailant, pulling him offscreen while the Austrian native looks on in confusion.

After the video made the rounds, the actor tweeted: “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot.” He continued, “I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.” Then he asked for some fan advice, “By the way… block or charge?”

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Reactions to the shocking clip varied across social media. One user wrote, “Some cowardly bastard attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger on his back in South Africa 😠😢” Others were indignant: “#Schwarzenegger was violently kicked in the back while attending event in South Africa. Why the F would anybody do this??? I mean, seriously WTF?!” someone wrote. One fan was even impressed, writing, “Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked in South Africa. This Ninja pulled some Bruce Lee Wu Na kick on Arnold but he is the one that fell down mercilessly. 😂😂😂”

Schwarzenegger was in South Africa promoting the Arnold Sports Festival, a multi-sport weekend expo for hopeful athletes to learn about “amateur bodybuilding, strength and combat sports” with demonstrations and competitions, according to its website.

And that’s not the only exciting event happening in the former politician’s life. His eldest daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, celebrated her bridal shower in April for her upcoming nuptials to actor Chris Pratt.

The future father-in-law gushed about the engaged pair to Extra‘s Mario Lopez in January. “That was really fantastic,” he said about the engagement news. “She is so happy, they both are so happy.”

The Expendables star added that he approves of his soon-to-be son. “As I said to him, he is such a likable guy,” he said. “I love Chris — he’s fantastic.”

