Artem Chigvintsev has reverted his Instagram bio to what it was before his arrest for domestic violence.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, at the time of his arrest, gave shoutouts to 3-year-old son Matteo, wife Nikki Garcia and his various professional accomplishments on his profile. Earlier this week, Chigvintsev, 42, subtly removed “@nikkigarcia 👰🏻‍♀️ ♥️” from the section.

As of Saturday, September 7, the tribute to Garcia, 40, was re-added to his bio. Neither Chigvintsev nor the retired wrestler have addressed the social media tweaks.

Chigvintsev and Garcia have been married since 2022. Two years later, he was arrested on domestic violence charges. According to online jail records viewed by Us Weekly, Chigvintsev was taken into Napa County, California police custody on August 29. He was released several hours later after posting $25,000 bail.

Related: Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev’s Relationship Timeline Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev started dating following her broken engagement to ex John Cena. Nearly seven months after Garcia, who once wrestled under the name Nikki Bella, and Cena split for good in July 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that she and the Dancing With the Stars pro are dating, and had been seeing each […]

The DWTS winner was arrested on charges under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, pertaining to an individual who has injured a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent.

Napa Valley Sheriff PIO Henry Wofford later told Us that the department responded to a call in Yountville, California.

“We also had an opportunity to speak to the victim and the suspect was arrested without incident. He was not fighting or combative,” Wofford told Us, noting that the alleged victim “requested complete confidentiality.”

It has not been revealed what happened. In 911 dispatch tape obtained by TMZ, Chigvinstev called to request medical aid. In the emergency call, Chigvinstev accused Garcia of throwing shoes at him during a fit. He later tried to cancel the request and said medical attention was no longer needed.

Related: 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Artem Chigvintsev's Dating History Prior to marrying Nikki Garcia in August 2022, Artem Chigvintsev — who shares son Matteo with the former WWE personality — dated others in the spotlight before settling down. The Russian-born dancer was part of Burn the Floor and Strictly Come Dancing before joining Dancing With the Stars for season 18 in 2014. Most of […]

Garcia, for her part, has not spoken out about details of the alleged incident.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Garcia told Us in an August 30 statement.

Days later, Garcia cohosted Netflix’s Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef with Rob Riggle live from Las Vegas.

“She was extremely friendly and seemed happy as if nothing had just happened between her and Artem,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Nikki put on a brave face and didn’t let the incident affect her.”

The insider added, “Nikki was excited for her job and kept smiling, and was in a great mood.”

Garcia brought Matteo with her and the source noted that she was “attentive” toward her son, seeming “like a good mom.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.