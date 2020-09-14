Up close and personal! Ashley Graham showed her followers her stretch marks seven months after her son Isaac’s January birth.

In the Friday, September 11, social media upload, captioned with colored heart emojis, the model, 32, formed a heart with her hands around her stomach.

“Mine is the same but worth every second I get to spend with my girls,” hairstylist Danielle Priano commented on the video, while many of the A New Model author’s other followers said they “needed to see” the footage.

The “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host welcomed her and husband Justin Ervin’s baby boy in January in their Brooklyn home.

“Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said of the experience during a podcast episode the following month. “Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that. I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

Graham’s birth was “magical and intense,” she went on to say at the time, explaining, “I’m so grateful that I was able to deliver naturally in my home with my husband by my side for all 6 hours of labor. Holding my baby for the first time is a moment I’ll never forget.”

That same month, the Nebraska native shared a topless photo with her stretch marks on display. “Same me,” Graham captioned the February selfie. “Few new stories.”

The American Beauty Star host went on to choose not to retouch her body in a July swimsuit campaign. “Some things I love: a cute bathing suit and a backyard shoot with the family!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We’ve had such great time making the most of this summer in Nebraska and these suits have me feeling great for my first summer as a mommy!”