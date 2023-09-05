Ashley Tisdale is being sued for negligence after allegedly causing injuries to another driver in a September 2022 car crash.

In a complaint filed Thursday, August 31, and obtained by Us Weekly, plaintiff Lina Gonzales claimed Tisdale, 38, drove in a “negligent and reckless manner” when a collision occurred on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles last year.

Gonzales blamed Tisdale for the crash, alleging that she has suffered a variety of consequences — including wage loss, property damage and medical expenses — from the incident. Gonzales is seeking compensatory damages, and a nonjury trial was scheduled for February 2025.

The lawyer representing Gonzales, Michael R. Parker, further detailed the accident to TMZ on Monday, September 4, claiming his client was waiting to make a turn from the left lane. Tisdale allegedly collided with Gonzales while attempting to change lanes.

Related: Stars at Court Chris Brown isn't the only celeb who has faced a judge. See more stars in court such as Taylor Swift, Lindsay Lohan and more.

Tisdale proceeded to make a scene and call Gonzales names, per the attorney. A rep for Tisdale denied any harsh words were exchanged, telling TMZ that the women traded the necessary information after the crash and “moved on.”

Gonzales is facing an estimated $140,000 in medical bills for her “severe” neck and back injuries, according to Parker.

As news broke of her legal drama, Tisdale turned her focus toward her loved ones. The actress shared glimpses of her 2-year-old daughter, Jupiter, dancing to The Lumineers via her Instagram Story on Monday. The mother-daughter duo later snuggled outside while celebrating Labor Day.

Tisdale continued to gush over her little girl on Tuesday, September 5. “All of my loves 💕,” she captioned an Instagram photo dump that featured a pic of herself and Jupiter in matching yellow outfits. Tisdale’s husband, Christoper French, held their daughter in his lap in another photo.

Related: 'High School Musical' Cast: Where Are They Now? Go, wildcats! High School Musical took over 7.7 million TV screens in the United States when it premiered in 2006, making it the highest-rated Disney Channel Original Movie at the time. The modern Romeo and Juliet tale follows two teenagers from completely different cliques who bond over their love of music. Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) […]

Tisdale and French, 41, have been married since 2014. After welcoming Jupiter in 2021, Tisdale has noticed a shift in her relationship with French.

“We never fought until we had a child,” she exclusively told Us earlier this year. “I think it’s just the pressure and just everything [with] my hormonal journey through postpartum.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Tisdale asserted at the time that she and French “definitely” still make their marriage a priority, but it hasn’t always been easy. “[People] told me about what to expect [as a mom] and you’re reading books about, like, the baby, but no one tells you about your relationship part of — what that journey’s gonna be like,” she said. “And so I think that was definitely shocking for the both of us. But you know, we go to therapy. We do what we gotta do.”

When it comes to expanding their family further, Tisdale told Us she was “not in that place” to be thinking about having another baby. “I think we have our hands full with Jupiter and because also we’re really just focused on work,” she explained. “I honestly feel like I have a great child and I’m, like, super grateful for that.”