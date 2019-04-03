Hallmark Channel star Ashley Williams opened up in a new interview about the network’s decision to cut ties with Lori Loughlin amid her alleged involvement in the college bribe scandal.

“Yeah, that was a complicated situation but I was very proud of how Hallmark handled it. Very, very proud,” the Montana Sky actress, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Best Friends Animal Society’s Benefit to Save Them All on Tuesday, April 2.

Williams noted that she “wasn’t surprised” at Hallmark’s decision. “The brand of Hallmark is one of loyalty and faith and goodness and making the right choice, so I wasn’t surprised at all,” she explained. “And I was very, very proud that they did what they did in such a swift and responsible and respectful manner.”

Hallmark announced their decision to end their work relationship with Loughlin, 54, on March 14, just one day after she was arrested for her alleged part in the scandal.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement at the time. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

As for whether Williams thinks Loughlin will be replaced on the network’s popular period drama, When Calls the Heart, she told Us: “I don’t know that anyone can replace her. That’s such a complicated job.”

The Full House alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of allegedly paying $500,000 in order to get their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, designated as recruits to USC’s crew team, despite never taking part in the sport. (Both girls are still technically enrolled at the school despite reports they aren’t set to return.)

Loughlin and the fashion designer, 55, are facing felony charges for their actions, and are set to appear in federal court on Wednesday, April 3. Ahead of their hearing in a Boston-based courtroom, the former Fuller House actress was spotted signing autographs on Tuesday, April 2, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

