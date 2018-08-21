Audrina Patridge’s estranged husband, Corey Bohan, is speaking out one day after MTV confirmed The Hills is returning — and he has made it clear he does not want their 2-year-old daughter, Kirra, to be featured on the series.

“I refuse to think it’s ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV. Not just my child by anyone’s for that matter,” Bohan, 36, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, August 21. He captioned the post: “I Stand up for what I believe in. 🚫🗣 This post isn’t an attack or negative rant. This is about our daughter Kirra Bohan. 👨‍👧❤.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, August 20, that Patridge, who starred on The Hills for all six seasons during its original run, was set to return for the revival of the show: The Hills: New Beginnings. The cast, including the 33-year-old, reunited at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards ahead of the official announcement. Bohan made appearances on the series during his on-again, off-again relationship with Patridge.

The reality star filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage. The pair are currently battling over the custody of their daughter. Patridge accused the BMX rider of domestic violence and in March, she filed for her temporary restraining order against him (granted after their September split) to become permanent. She also requested for all rights and visitation of Kirra be taken from Bohan. (His attorneys asked for her request to be denied at the time.)

“I am more afraid of him now than ever, and fear for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care,” Patridge said in the court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. “I do not believe, under the current circumstance, that visitation is in Kirra’s best interest until Corey obtains professional individual therapy for an extended period of time.”

Bohan, however, frequently shares photos of Kirra on Instagram. Most recently, he posted a video of his daughter dancing at Chuck E. Cheese on Monday, writing, “Kirra you are my best friend & you are a way better dancer than Dad. 👨‍👧❤. Both our first visits to Chuck E. Cheese #dad #daughter.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum also alleged in her request that Bohan makes “angry, rude and emotionally abusive comments,” including telling Kirra, “Mommy doesn’t pick you up any more because she’s an L.A. party girl.”

Patridge — who has since rekindled a romance with her ex Ryan Cabrera — spoke to Us Weekly exclusively after the filing, telling Us, “My main focus is raising and protecting my daughter. I’m in mom mode every day and trying to get through this.”

