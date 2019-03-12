‘Bachelor’ Creator: Khloe Kardashian ‘Didn’t Make the Top 5’ Bachelorette List

Close, but no cigar. Mike Fleiss, the creator and executive producer of The Bachelor franchise, said Khloé Kardashian wasn’t one of the final choices to be the next Bachelorette.

Fleiss, 54, tweeted on Tuesday, March 12, “@khloekardashian didn’t make the Top Five… #TheBachelorette.”

The television executive teased that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, was “very much in contention” to be the face of The Bachelorette season 15 after she ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson, who cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, last month.

While Fleiss alleged he was in talks with momager Kris Jenner to have the Good American cofounder be a part of the reality series, Kim Kardashian slammed the report and called it “fake f—king news big time!!!!”

Fleiss then tweeted at the KKW Beauty founder, 38, and said she wouldn’t know if her sister was in the running to star on The Bachelorette because the conversation was “between [him] and @krisjenner — and most importantly @khloekardashian !!!”

But the drama didn’t end there. Kim eventually posted a screenshot of a text conversation between herself, Jenner, 63, and Khloé. “Are u guys in talks w the bachkorettte [sic],” the Selfish author asked her family, to which Jenner replied, “No lol.”

The Revenge Body host, for her part, texted, “Ewwww I mean put some respeck [sic] on my name.”

But the Bachelor Nation mastermind wasn’t ready to let the narrative go and tweeted, “FYI… We have strict confidentiality agreements with all #TheBachelorette candidates. @khloekardashian couldn’t tell @KimKardashian anyway…,” which made the Strong Looks Better Naked author upset.

“I’m not f—king clickbait right now,” she fired back on Twitter. “Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!”

Several days later, host Chris Harrison confirmed that Khloé would not be the next Bachelorette. He told Entertainment Tonight, “I think everyone had a little fun with [the speculation] because, obviously, Khloé went through a big breakup.”

Harrison, 47, confirmed that the latest Bachelorette will be revealed on the season finale of The Bachelor season 23 finale, which is set to air on Tuesday, March 12. While no official announcement has been made yet, fans have been speculating that Hannah Brown, who competed for Colton Underwood’s heart on The Bachelor, was chosen as the next Bachelorette.

