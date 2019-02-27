Keeping up with The Bachelorette? Chris Harrison weighed in on reports that Khloé Kardashian is in talks to become the next Bachelorette following her split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“No, it’s not breaking news. It’s not Khloé Kardashian,” the Bachelor Nation host, 47, told Entertainment Tonight at the Bachelor: Women Tell All taping in Los Angeles on Friday, February 22. “But I think everyone had a little fun with [the speculation] because, obviously, Khloé went through a big breakup.”

Harrison added: “Kris [Jenner] is a dear friend of ours and a friend of mine and a part of Bachelor Nation and there’s a lot to it. It probably wouldn’t be the worst show. There’s some compelling arguments to be made there, but no, [Khloé won’t be Bachelorette].”

Show creator Mike Fleiss recently raised eyebrows on social media after tweeting that the Revenge Body host, 34, is being considered as the new lead. Kim Kardashian later shot down reports by sharing a screenshot of a group text with Jenner, 63, and Khloé.

“Are u guys in talks w the bachkorette? [sic],” Kim, 38, asked. The Kardashian-Jenner Communications CEO replied, “No lol.” Khloé quipped back, “Ewww I mean put some respeck on my name [sic].”

Fleiss, 54, insisted that the network has “strict confidentiality agreements,” so the Good American founder would not be able to tell the KKW Beauty creator if she was in the running. Khloé then clapped back at the executive producer and told him to stop tweeting about her.

“I’m not f–king clickbait right now,” she wrote on Saturday, February 23. “Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!”

Although the Strong Looks Better Naked author won’t be the next bearer of red roses on the ABC dating series, she is currently back on the market after Thompson, 27, cheated on her with sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloé confronted the NBA star and Woods, 21, separately and they both admitted to hooking up behind her back.

“The whole family wants nothing to do with Jordyn,” a source previously revealed to Us Weekly, noting that “Kim is adamant about cutting her out.”

A second insider told Us that Kylie, also 21, who previously lived with Woods before the model moved out on February 20, feels torn between family loyalty and friendship. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” explained the source. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Thompson previously cheated on Khloé in April 2018, days before she welcomed their daughter, True. Multiple sources confirmed to Us at the time that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had been unfaithful to the E! personality throughout her entire pregnancy.

