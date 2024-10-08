Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb have cemented themselves as yet another Bachelor in Paradise success story.

The couple tied the knot at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the couple confirmed on social media. “Mr. and Mrs. Erb 🥂,” Abigail wrote in a joint Instagram post with her husband on Tuesday, October 8.

Abigail and Noah, both 29, met during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 after failing to find love with Bachelor Matt James and Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, respectively. Although Noah and Abigail ended things in Paradise, the pair ultimately rekindled their romance once the show wrapped filming. After two years of dating, they got engaged in August 2023.

Last month, the twosome offered a glimpse into their wedding plans in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“We’re getting married in Tulsa. It’s where he was born and raised. And it was pretty easy for us to decide on Tulsa. We just absolutely love it there,” Abigail told Us in September. “And it’s a chance to kind of show our friends and family that were like, ‘Why are you moving to Oklahoma?’ [We can now] actually show it off and say, ‘This is our home and we love it.’”

Noah chimed in, “We spent a ton of time [in Tulsa] and it’s the place that I feel like we’ll settle down for the next while and so we’re kind of just full leaning into it.”

As for the guest list, Noah revealed that he and Abigail wanted to “keep it small,” so they only invited 90 people.

Abigail hoped that the nuptials would be “intimate” and “elegant” as a result, noting that their fellow Bachelor in Paradise season 7 alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile and Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs were among those who scored invitations to the event.

“It’s a little sentimental because some of those people were there when our relationship started,” she told Us.

According to Abigail, she and Noah were on the same page “about a lot of things” when it came to planning the ceremony.

“I think we’re just trying to do a very, very simplified wedding and just because we get stressed out really easily by schedules and whatnot,” she said. “So we just didn’t want a whole schedule of the day.”

While the Mexican beach where they fell in love holds a special significance for them, Abigail and Noah agreed it was not where they wanted to exchange vows.

“I think we look at that time as a very sentimental time. It’s where our relationship started, but I don’t think we’re trying to make any ties or connections to it with our wedding. We’ve been to Mexico so many times, we’re like, you’re good. We need a break,” Abigail told Us.

Noah added, “We also clearly put so much effort into not getting married on a beach in Mexico. It would be very bizarre to then go back after the fact.”