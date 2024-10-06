Bachelor in Paradise alums Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are nearly ready to say “I do.”

Ahead of Heringer and Erb’s wedding ceremony in Oklahoma, they hosted a welcome party on Saturday, October 5, for their loved ones.

“Night one down,” Heringer, 29, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, October 6, sharing a pic with Erb, also 29, as they held glasses of champagne.

Several of the couple’s fellow members of Bachelor Nation were in attendance, including Chelsea Vaughn and married couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

“Had the best welcome party I could ask for last night,” Heringer gushed on Sunday. “I wish I took more pics/videos but a disposable camera made its way around, so we will wait patiently to see those pics.”

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, who appeared on season 7 of BiP with Heringer and Erb before helping the latter propose, are also en route to celebrate the big day.

“Bubbies checking out the plane taking him to see his Auntie and Uncle get married,” Jacobs, 32, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing a pic of toddler son Benson in the airport.

The couple previously previewed their intimate nuptials exclusively with Us Weekly last month.

“We’re getting married in Tulsa. It’s where he was born and raised. And it was pretty easy for us to decide on Tulsa. We just absolutely love it there,” Heringer told Us in September. “And it’s a chance to kind of show our friends and family that were like, ‘Why are you moving to Oklahoma?’ [We can now] actually show it off and say, ‘This is our home and we love it.’”

Heringer and Erb, who moved to Tulsa from California, only invited 90 guests to their nuptials, including members of the Bachelor family.

“It’s a little sentimental because some of those people were there when our relationship started,” she gushed to Us in September. “I think we’re just trying to do a very, very simplified wedding and just because we get stressed out really easily by schedules and whatnot. So we just didn’t want a whole schedule of the day.”

Erb, meanwhile, joked that they “clearly put so much effort” into not getting married in Mexico. (BiP famously takes place on the beach in the Central American country.)

Heringer and Erb did not leave BiP together but quickly reunited after cameras wrapped and they returned home. After two years together, Erb proposed in August 2023.