Bachelor alum Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles are married after nearly three years of dating.

Nielson, 35, and Bowles, 28, tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in La Jolla, California, on Saturday, August 19, People reports. Their daughter Andara, 2, served as the flower girl.

Nearly 10 months before their big day, the couple announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post in October 2022.

“For all the right reasons. ♥️,” Nielson and Bowles wrote at the time alongside photos from the proposal, including snaps of Bowles down on one knee and Nielsen’s sparkly diamond ring.

The duo began dating in May 2020 after Nielson’s coach, Kerry Smith, encouraged them to start dating nearly one year after Nielson was partnered with Bowles’ mom at a wellness retreat.

“[Kerry] came over and she’s like, ‘I have the perfect guy for you. It’s Katie’s son.’ And I was like, ‘Katie and I are friends! I can’t date her son!’” Nielsen recalled on the “Almost Famous” podcast in November 2020. “And she just kind of really encouraged it for weeks. Then when we met, I just knew why she was so certain of us being a great match for each other.”

One month prior, Nielsen exclusively told Us Weekly that she was ready for this next chapter in her life.

“It has been refreshing to be with someone who works outside of the entertainment industry because it has been a really healthy balance for me,” she gushed. “We have been keeping our relationship private for several months so that we could really focus on building a solid foundation and getting to know each other outside of what you see in the media.”

Fans were introduced to Nielson on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season 22 of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2018. After being eliminated in week 6, Nielsen went on to win season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in summer 2018, where she met and got engaged to Chris Randone. The twosome tied the knot in June 2019, however, in February 2020 they announced their decision to separate.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we need to work on ourselves,” the duo told Bachelor Nation at the time.

Although the pair didn’t work out, they are still on “good terms” following their divorce and Randone, 35, was happy for Nielson after finding out she was pregnant at the time. “He texted me and said he thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother,” Nielsen said on a December 2020 episode of the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast. “He’s really, really happy for me.”