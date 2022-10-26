She said yes! Bachelor alum Krystal Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles are engaged after more than two years of dating.

“For all the right reasons. ♥️,” Nielson, 35, and Bowles, 28, wrote via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 25, alongside a montage of photos of the sweet proposal, which included snaps of the photographer down on one knee and the former reality star’s sparkly new diamond ring.

The twosome previously welcomed their first child together in April 2021. “Our little Angel is here. 👼,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum captioned an Instagram pic while holding her baby girl at the time. “Officially a family man!” Bowles wrote via his own post with the same image.

The fitness guru announced in November 2020 that she was expecting her first child with her then-boyfriend.“ The best things in life happen unexpectedly,” Neilson wrote via Instagram reveal. “The best stories began with, ‘And then all of the sudden.’ The best adventures are never planned. Free yourself from expectations. The best will come when you least expect it.”

The pregnancy news came one year after the lovebirds were set up by Nielson’s trainer, Kerry Smith.

“[Kerry] came over and she’s like, ‘I have the perfect guy for you. It’s Katie’s son.’ And I was like, ‘Katie and I are friends! I can’t date her son!’” the Montana native recalled during a November 2020 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “And she just kind of really encouraged it for weeks. Then when we met, I just knew why she was so certain of us being a great match for each other.”

The couple, however, kept their relationship quiet until October 2020, when Nielson posted a photo with her new beau on social media.

“I am so happy to be moving forward in this new chapter of my life,” the health coach exclusively told Us Weekly two days after her announcement. “We have been keeping our relationship private for several months so that we could really focus on building a solid foundation and getting to know each other outside of what you see in the media.”

She added, “I feel so blessed to have Miles as my partner,” she said. “For our families to be so excited, so supportive [is a blessing] and we just couldn’t be more excited.”

Prior to her romance with Bowles, Nielson tied the knot with ex Chris Randone. The duo got engaged during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018 and tied the knot less than a year later. While they exclusively shared with Us in August 2018 that they were trying to conceive their first child, the pair ultimately called it quits in early 2020.

Six months after their split, the Bachelor Nation star confirmed her new romance with Bowles. After announcing her pregnancy in November 2020, Nielson revealed that Randone, 33, had reached out to congratulate her on the big news.

“He texted me and said he thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother and he’s really, really happy for me and hopes that we can become friends and be there for each other,” Nielson told Scheana Shay in a December 2020 podcast episode. “So we are on really good terms.”