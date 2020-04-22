Fresh start. Chad Johnson is putting reality TV behind him and going into porn, one month after pleading not guilty in a domestic violence case.

The Bachelorette alum is planning to start over in Las Vegas and create his own “porn palace,” including videos featuring his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, April 21.

“I’m tired of basically being f–ed around by Hollywood,” Johnson, 32, told the outlet about his change of career. “I need money, I gotta figure out something, this is a way to take the power back.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum — who has been posting soft-core videos with Mishler on OnlyFans — admitted that he’s “always had a really crazy high sex drive,” which has made his transition to porn easy.

“To be able to make money off of it is f—king amazing,” he said. “I don’t regret it at all, I always knew I’d do something in this industry, I just wasn’t sure what.” The Mail claims that the couple have made $40,000 a month from their posts on OnlyFans.

The Oklahoma native and Mishler, 25, who have been spending their time in quarantine together, have yet to post clips of themselves having sex, but Johnson told the Mail that they’ve done “everything” else.

“We’re going to, it’s just building up to it,” Johnson explained of the duo’s porn trajectory. “It’s a process. We’re doing stuff every two or three days and putting out more stuff, getting crazy with it.”

Despite filming steamy videos with one another, Johnson and Mishler aren’t officially dating again after he was arrested following an incident at her L.A. home.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with me and her, it’s just constant turmoil,” he admitted. “I still love her. We’re just working through problems, trying to figure out if it would work.”

In March, the former reality TV star told Us Weekly exclusively that he was “working on things” with the YouTube star, but they weren’t back together. “She has given me a list of things to fix and change,” he told Us.

The Ex on the Beach alum was arraigned on March 20 and pled not guilty to six misdemeanor charges after his February 24 arrest for domestic violence.

Officers responded in February to a 911 call at Mishler’s apartment where she claimed Johnson took her phone and punched a hole in her wall.

“He did hit [her]. … It’s not the first time, but the first time [she] involved police,” a source claimed at the time. “She was genuinely scared.”

Johnson later denied being violent toward his then-girlfriend saying, “I have never laid hands on a woman anytime in my entire life.”

The TV personality was hospitalized in February, following numerous welfare checks from the police, after he posted videos intimating that he might harm himself.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.