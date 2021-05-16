Romantic getaway! Nick Viall and girlfriend Natalie Joy jetted off to Hawaii for a tropical vacation.

“Hot girl summer,” Viall, 40, captioned an Instagram photo on Saturday, May 15.

The former Bachelor star gave Joy a kiss on the cheek in the snap as the duo waded in the clear blue ocean. The couple wore matching green bathing suits as they embraced in Hawaii — Joy donned a sexy dark emerald bikini while Viall wore neon trunks.

The “Viall Files” podcast host later shared a photo of his love sitting on what appeared to be a float of some sort holding an evergreen cup that perfectly matched her swimsuit.

The Bachelorette alum was first linked to Joy in 2019, but the duo kept their romance quiet to start. Joy teased the relationship in September 2020, telling her Instagram followers that she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been.

Four months later, the pair became Instagram official when Joy shared an Instagram video of them playing a virtual reality game with her followers. In the clip, she stood next to the reality star and tried to give him a kiss.

A source exclusively told Us in February that the lovebirds have been “very coy” about their relationship.

“He’s not one to just divulge his love life, especially after everyone witnessed his public breakups and what he’s gone through on national TV,” the insider said. “Their relationship is very real. They’ve been dating since the beginning of COVID but have just started going public. They’re pretty much inseparable.”

The source added that the pair “practically” live together since the surgical tech is “at his house that much.”

Viall gushed about his girlfriend the same month during an episode of his “Viall Files” podcast, revealing that she works in healthcare.

“I’m in a relationship,” he confirmed at the time. “It’s fun. It’s great. I’m super happy.”

The Wisconsin native admitted that the Southern Belle slid into his DMs, joking, “It was very romantic.”

Viall noted that since making their relationship official, he has fallen quickly for the “very confident” Los Angeles resident.

“It sounds so cheesy … but she does make me want to be better. … Everyone loves her,” he concluded. “Without question, everyone likes her more than me. All of my friends. Without question. And it makes me a little bit insecure about myself.”

The TV personality previously dated Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Bachelorette. He was later engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, who won his season of The Bachelor in 2017. The pair announced their split in August 2017, five months after the finale aired.