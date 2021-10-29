Hitting that unfollow button. Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid are choosing sides as Zayn Malik face charges for allegedly harassing Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, are no longer following Malik, 28, on Instagram, Us Weekly confirms. Bella also has deleted a shady Instagram Story that seemingly sent a message to the former One Direction member.

“I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself,” read the quote that the model originally posted on Thursday, October 28.

Bella and Anwar’s public show of support for Gigi, 26, and Yolanda, 57, comes after Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment. Us confirmed that the singer allegedly “shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain” after reportedly calling the reality star “a f–king Dutch slut” during a September argument at the model’s Pennsylvania home. According to legal docs, the X Factor UK alum told the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum that she should “stay away from [my] f–king daughter.”

Malik, who shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi, also told the Ocean’s 8 star to “strap on some f–king balls and defend your partner against your f–king mother in my house.”

The performer, who pled no contest to the charges on Wednesday, October 27, was fined. Malik is also on probation for 360 days and will have to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program. Currently, the U.K. native is not allowed to have any contact with Yolanda or a security guard who he allegedly attempted to fight at the time of the incident.

The “Like I Would” singer penned a lengthy statement defending himself as the allegations made headlines on Thursday. Malik later told TMZ that he “adamantly” denied Gigi’s mother’s claims, shortly before multiple sources confirmed to Us that he and Gigi had called it quits.

“Zayn and Gigi have silently separated,” one insider noted about the duo, who have been dating on and off since November 2015. “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”

Yolanda did not immediately respond to Us‘ request for comment about the alleged altercation with Malik.

Bella, for her part, recently gushed over how her niece has helped everyone in the family become even closer.

“I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She’s the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better,” Bella said during an interview on E! News’ Daily Pop on Wednesday. “I start to sleep over because I want to be with the baby. And I want to wake up early and be there.”

Meanwhile, Anwar has previously spoken about bonding with Malik over the years.

“Zayn has been a friend for a long time now and has been very supportive of the brand,” the California native told Vogue Man in April 2020 after Malik modeled for his jewelry line. “Zayn is a guy that I have always seen as someone who conveys his passions through his art and the things he enjoys. I feel like that is one of the first things that we connected [over], so it just felt right.”