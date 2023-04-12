Not on his side. Kate Chastain poked fun at Tom Sandoval‘s bombshell interview where he stood by his affair with Raquel Leviss — and addressed the surprising global response to his split from Ariana Madix.

“Can you imagine the call with his PR team after this 😭,” the Below Deck alum, 40, captioned a clip via Twitter from Sandoval’s appearance on the Tuesday, April 11, episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “‘Well Tom … we’ve seen the interview … at least you didn’t kill anyone. Well Tom … we’re not sure this is going to move the needle like you thought, but you did seem comfortable and confident in your answers.'”

During his recent tell-all, the Vanderpump Rules star, 40, claimed he tried to end his relationship with Madix, 37, in the past. “Obviously, she was very upset. She freaking punched me and all this s–t,” he alleged. “A couple days later, I sit down and talk with her again, and she’s like, ‘I’m not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to me force me out of this relationship.'”

In the snippet shared by Chastain, Sandoval recalled how his ex-girlfriend alleged brought up freezing eggs before his cheating scandal with Leviss, 28, made headlines.

“We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew,” he continued. “She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case. She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did. She was like, ‘So, what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later, I gotta go do my show.'”

The Missouri native accused Madix of being “fully in denial” about their split, saying, “It scared me. It really scared me. That’s why, like you say, ‘Why didn’t you just break up with her then?’ It’s because of the threat of … self-sabotaging. And you know how f–king — how much that hurts me?”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the former SUR bartender found out about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair. Madix and Sandoval ultimately called it quits after nearly a decade of dating.

At the time, Chastain weighed in on the drama, tweeting, “Ariana & I are from the same town so I ran into her and Tom at a bar at Thanksgiving. It was only my 1st season of BD so I guess I wasn’t ‘cool enough’ b/c a mutual friend introduced us & Tom Sandoval ignored me. he was too busy fixing his hair in a mirror on the wall #PumpRules.”

The TomTom co-owner, for his part, defended his infidelity by arguing that Madix already knew about their issues. “I told her, ‘Listen, we don’t have to post anything on social media. Let’s talk through this.’ … Like, ‘We can keep this between us,'” he recalled on Tuesday.

Madix has yet to publicly address Sandoval’s claims about their breakup. After taking a brief social media break amid the drama, the Florida native previously issued a statement thanking those that supported her.

“Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she wrote via Instagram in March. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

Madix continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”