Worth the Wait! Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' 'Deep Water' Finally Has a Trailer

More than meets the eye. Ben Affleck‘s upcoming film with ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas, Deep Water, finally has a trailer — and love has never looked more sinister.

In the sultry thriller, de Armas, 33, and Affleck, 49, play an unhappily married couple who toy with each other’s emotions in an attempt to avoid divorce.

“Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?” Melinda asks in the first look, which dropped on Monday, February 14, before continuing to wonder whether her partner still loves her. The clip ends with de Armas’ character saying, “There’s something wrong with me,” which Affleck’s character repeats.

The movie, based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name, will turn the pair’s “picture-perfect” relationship on its head as they “get caught up” in a series of “dangerous mind games,” per the synopsis.

De Armas and Affleck met while filming Deep Water in 2019. The pair sparked dating rumors shortly after production wrapped when they were spotted in Cuba together in March 2020. That same month, Us Weekly broke the news that the costars were dating.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the Gone Girl actor was “very supportive” of his then-girlfriend, adding, “Ana’s friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They’re so happy for her.”

In January 2021, however, an insider confirmed that the Knives Out star had pulled the plug on her whirlwind romance with the Oscar winner.

“Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye,” the source shared, noting that the split was “amicable” between the actors. “The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”

The California native went on to rekindle his romance with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, to whom he was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. In May 2021, Us confirmed that the duo were “full-on dating” and “very happy” following the singer’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Earlier this month, the Marry Me actress gushed about her early Valentine’s Day present from Affleck .

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” Lopez wrote via her On The JLo newsletter on Friday, February 11, alongside a link to a remix of her song “On My Way,” which Affleck directed.

She continued: “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s [sic] unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

Although Affleck’s project with de Armas was originally set to be released in November 2020, it was later rescheduled to August 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After continued delays, Deep Water will ultimately make its debut on the streaming platform Hulu instead of in theaters.

Cowritten by Zach Helm and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, the movie will also feature Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok and Kristen Connolly.

Deep Water will be available to stream on Hulu on Friday, March 18.

