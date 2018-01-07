Ben Affleck showed some adorable PDA to girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, kissing her while the pair were out shopping on Friday, January 5.

The Justice League star, 45, nuzzled into the Saturday Night Live producer as she held two different stilettos while browsing in the Christian Louboutin store in Los Angeles ahead of the Golden Globes weekend. The lovebirds were dressed casually, as Affleck donned a black leather jacket and Shookus wore a gray sweater with bell sleeves. They were also later spotted grabbing coffee.

The couple have been making some major moves in their relationship: a source told Us Weekly in October that they are “fully living together.”

While one insider revealed Shookus had bought a home on NYC’s Upper West Side, they have also been seen checking out homes in Los Angeles, where Affleck’s children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — live with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Despite not spending Christmas together — Affleck celebrated the holidays with Garner and their kids, while Shookus spent Christmas with her 4-year-old daughter, Madeline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Miller — they quickly reunited on December 26 for a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.

As previously reported, the Gone Girl actor has been steadily focusing on his sobriety. Us broke the news earlier this month that he is continuing treatment for alcohol and substance abuse. “Ben’s main priorities have never wavered,” a source close to the Oscar winner told Us. “He’s focused on his family and spending time with Lindsay. Dealing with this disease is something he’ll have to work on for the rest of his life and he remains focused on it.”

Affleck and Shookus went public with their romance in July 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!