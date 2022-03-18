Game, set, love! Less than one month after Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor confirmed their reconciliation, the pair stepped out to watch a tennis match.

The Meet the Parents star, 56, and Taylor, 50, were photographed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Thursday, March 17. Stiller sported a navy polo as he smiled beside his wife. The Wedding Singer actress, for her part, wore a purple blouse and oversized sunglasses as they took in the game.

“Ben and Christine looked very happy together, he had his arm around her when they walked in,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair’s appearance. “[They] were sharing a lot of laughs and were very animated during the match.”

At one point, the Jumbotron cut to the married couple, showing off their game attendance. The insider noted that they were “great sports” and “looked like a very sweet couple.”

The pair’s Thursday outing comes several weeks after they revealed they had rekindled their relationship after separating four years earlier.

“Over the course of time, [our relationship] evolved,” the Night at the Museum actor told Esquire in an interview published last month, noting that he moved back in with Taylor and their children — daughter Ella, 19, and son Quinlan, 16 — amid lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

He continued at the time: “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic. … I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you.”

The twosome initially met on the set of Heat Vision and Jack in 1999 before tying the knot in May 2000. They confirmed their separation in May 2017, remaining close as coparents.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” Stiller and Taylor told Us in a joint statement at the time. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Since the pair’s reunion, they have been eagerly looking forward to this new chapter.

“[Ben’s] a totally different person now — way more grown up and tolerant of himself and his own idiosyncrasies as well as others,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “They plan to cherish what they have, and both he and Christine are beyond excited about what’s in store for the future.”

Their four-year separation was a “serious eye-opener” for the Zoolander star, the insider added, noting that Stiller focused on self-evaluation amid the pandemic to “stop sweating the small stuff.”

“He missed [Christine] terribly and hated the idea of their kids growing up in a broken home,” the source continued.

