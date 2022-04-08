Their new normal. Following her split from Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto, Bessy Gatto got honest about the ups and downs that come with the experience.

“Family and marriage are such a private thing and to have to share it with everyone is very hard, but we felt like people have been so amazing and supportive in following our journey,” Bessy, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that it was “absolutely” a difficult decision to publicly address their breakup.

The activist also noted that “honest conversations” have helped the pair transition into the next stage in their lives as coparents. “We will always be a family, our babies deserve to have us both in their life, and to have us both be happy and thriving,” she added. “We are very fortunate to be able to make it easy for all of us, most of the time this is not the case. But this is the best thing for us and the kids. We still have lots of laughs and family time.”

Earlier this year, Joe, 45, announced that he would be departing from Impractical Jokers after 10 years due to personal matters.

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”

At the time, Bessy opened up about how the major life change would affect their family. The former couple share daughter Milana, 6, and son Remo, 4.

“With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together,” she shared via Instagram. “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about! ❤️”

Since their decision to part ways, the comedian has gone on tour — and received support from his family along the way. “When I committed to my upcoming series of shows starting in the Midwest this week, I obviously had no idea what life would look like at this moment,” the former TruTV personality wrote via Instagram in January, adding that he was “excited to share some laughs” with his fans. “Regardless, we can all use some laughter and kindness right now, and I’ll therefore be keeping all of my dates.”

For Bessy, the important part amid the separation is being “encouraging” of Joe’s career, saying, “That will not change. [The kids] love going to his shows and take pride in what he does and love to hear stories and watch videos of him on the road.”

Bessy, for her part, is focused on working with Animal Haven and Second Chance Rescue NYC Dogs.

“I have been involved with Animal Haven for years. In fact, our very first adoption was from them! Biscotti was a scared timid puppy when we met her, and within days she was snuggling up to us and we fell in love with adoption. Our first senior was from them too,” Bessy, who has previously offered a glimpse at her adoption efforts on social media, shared. “Now my focus and passion is definitely seniors.”

She continued: “My best friend adopted a dog from Second Chance about three years ago and I started following them on social media. I was so honored when they asked me to join the gala committee. The past few weeks have been busy preparing for the gala in May and have met some of the most amazing women in rescue. I’m having a lot of fun getting to know the rescue world from the inside out.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!