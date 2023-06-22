Bethenny Frankel clapped back after the season 2 premiere of And Just Like That threw some major shade in the city.

“When you’re off TV for years … AND JUST LIKE THAT … catty housewives are still talking about you,” Frankel, 52, wrote over a video of herself sipping her Forever Young rosé on Thursday, June 22, as a scene from the Max series played above her. She captioned the Instagram clip: “CURRENTLY sipping my new Forever Young rosè wine from my house in the Hamptons paid for by my last spirits venture. Cheers ladies.”

Frankel’s quips come one day after the season 2 premiere of And Just Like That. The Sex and the City spinoff, which debuted in 2021, picks up after the franchise’s second film and follows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate the new chapters of their lives.The second episode of season 2, which dropped on Thursday, featured a dig at the Real Housewives of New York City alum.

While discussing their current love lives, Carrie tells pal Seema (Sarita Choudhury) that she “almost bought a house in the Hamptons six times but always found a reason not to.” When her friend replies, “Was that reason always Bethenny Frankel?” Carrie throws her head back and laughs.

Frankel — who starred on RHONY for eight of its 13 seasons — sold her SoHo apartment in March 2022 to raise 13-year-old daughter Bryn in the Hamptons full time. (The Skinnygirl founder shares Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, whom she divorced in 2021.) Frankel’s Bridgehampton estate features five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a pool, a bar and is 3,600 square feet, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m just happy here. I’m more suburban than city. I think New York is where I work and here is where I really live,” she told ET in 2016, noting that A-list celebrities including Christina Aguilera and Jamie Foxx have spent time “partying” at the residence.

Following Frankel’s clapback at AJLT on Thursday, fans quickly took to the comments section to react to the shade. While some hyped the New York native up for her post – “That show has been resurrected more times than Jesus. At least you’re famous enough to help make them relevant lol,” one fan wrote — others declared they would no longer be turning into the series. “AND JUST LIKE THAT I’ll never watch that again. Bethenny Stan forever,” a second person said.

Frankel is no stranger to firing back at haters. The former reality star recently ripped into trolls who criticized her for showing off her massive engagement ring from fiancé Paul Bernon. (The twosome originally started dating in 2018 after meeting each other through a dating app. The two briefly split but confirmed their engagement in March 2021.)

“Kind of scared about what this might mean for me,” Frankel wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 20, alongside a photo of the diamond sparker, which is reportedly 10 carats. Fans immediately tore into the Naturally Thin author for being “too showy” and “braggy.”

“I have a huge diamond too but I’m never showy about it or try to show off what I own,” one social media user said, to which Frankel replied, “Good for you. You may also not have a sense of humor, so you can’t show that off.”