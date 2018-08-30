Bethenny Frankel revealed that her late on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields helped her castmate Luann de Lesseps with a pending lawsuit before he died.

“I connected her with Dennis so we could help her with her legal situation because it got a little more complicated,” the 47-year-old said during the Real Housewives of New York City reunion, which aired on Wednesday, August 29, but was taped the month before Shields was found dead of an apparent drug overdose.

Frankel was referring to de Lesseps’ ex-husband Count Alex de Lesseps and their two kids, Victoria and Noel, suing her for a breach in the exes’ divorce deal. The Skinny Girl also explained that the lawsuit, which claimed de Lesseps did not create a trust that would entitle her kids to her Sag Harbor home after she sold it, was one of the reasons that the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer relapsed and checked back into rehab in July.

“I think the recent situation with her family certainly didn’t help the matter. She’s very clear that the catalyst of this lawsuit was not the best thing for her,” Frankel told the other ladies and host Andy Cohen. “There’s a lot going on that’s all a part of it. It all got so much larger than life and so much intensity at the same time and it needs to be leveled. She has a journey to go on. She really wants to be loved. She’s so big so you think she’s so tough. But she’s really like a big baby. I feel for her. It’s sad.”

Wednesday’s episode of RHONY was also dedicated to Shields, who appeared on a season 10 episode of the series. Frankel, who knew the late businessman for more than 20 years, told her Twitter followers it is “hard to breathe” after his death. (Us previously confirmed that Shields proposed to Frankel in April.)

“I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories,” she tweeted on Sunday, August 26. “Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday that autopsy was not performed on Shields “due to a religious objection.”

