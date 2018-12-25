2018 was another wild year that kept pop culture fans — and, yes, Us Weekly writers — on their toes. High-profile weddings had us tearing up, the births of Hollywood heirs had us cooing, and all those A-list splits had us heartbroken. (On the bright side, a couple of those breakups at least inspired a Top 40 hit!)

Check out the video above to see why Kylie Jenner and Amy Schumer likely think 2018 is a year to remember, while Jennifer Aniston and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are probably ready to forget it. Meanwhile, the past 12 months have been no laughing matter for comedians Roseanne Barr and Bill Cosby.

All told, 2019 has a tough act to follow!

