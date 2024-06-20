Bijou Phillips was all smiles while making one of her first public appearances with her new boyfriend, Jamie Mazur.

The couple attended a Pride month party hosted by Alice + Olivia in New York City earlier this month, just days after news of their relationship went public. “Bijou and Jamie arrived to the party together,” an onlooker exclusively told Us Weekly. “Jamie escorted her onto the red carpet and then looked on smiling before they entered the party together.”

Phillips, 44, wore a stunning yellow V-neck dress with flowy sleeves while posing for solo pics on the red carpet. She completed the look by styling her hair in loose waves and sporting a classic red lip. Though Mazur, 43, did not join his girlfriend on the carpet, he was photographed walking behind Phillips as they left the event later in the night.

Inside the party, the two got close while watching Phillips’ friend Paris Hilton take the stage. “They were showing some PDA during Paris’ performance,” the eyewitness shared, adding that Mazur “had his arms around her and [they] looked like an adorable couple.”

Related: Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips: A Timeline of Their Relationship Danny Masterson and wife Bijou Phillips wed in 2011 after meeting at a celebrity poker tournament two years prior. In March 2017, Masterson — who welcomed daughter Fianna with Phillips in 2014 — was accused of sexual assault in the early 2000s by multiple women. As a result, he was written off from Netflix’s The […]

Earlier this month, a source exclusively confirmed to Us that Phillips has been dating Mazur for the “last two months” following her split from ex-husband Danny Masterson. “[They are] very affectionate all the time,” the insider shared, adding, “Jamie is a great guy and has been there for her through this difficult time.”

Another source also explained to Us that Phillips and Mazur “have run in the same social circles for many years,” and that “Bijou was friends with [Jamie’s ex-fiancée] Alessandra [Ambrosio] many years ago and that’s how they know each other.”

The insider went on to note that the pair reconnected after Masterson, 48, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in September 2023. “Jamie reached out to Bijou once he heard the news of Danny and wanted to make sure she was doing OK,” the source told Us.

Phillips wed Masterson in 2011 and the now-exes welcomed their daughter, Fianna, in 2014. Masterson was initially accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2017 and was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear in June 2020. He pleaded not guilty in January 2021. His initial trial ended in a mistrial in November 2022 before he was eventually found guilty in May 2023. (He began his 30-year prison sentence that December.)

Phillips filed for divorce from the That ‘70s Show star days after his September 2023 sentencing. Phillips requested spousal support from Masterson at the time, one month after which he granted her full custody of their daughter.

Related: Danny Masterson's Sexual Assault Allegations and Case: What to Know Danny Masterson made headlines in 2017 when he was first accused of sexual assault. He has since pleaded not guilty after being charged in June 2020 with allegedly raping three women. Four women claimed in March 2017 that Masterson sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s. A fifth woman came forward in December 2017, claiming […]

Before Phillips and Mazur made their relationship status public, Phillips enjoyed a girls’ trip to the South of France with a group of celebrity friends, including Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Paris Jackson and more.

“Best Girls trip ever! 👯‍♀️Had sooooo much fun! It was a dream,” she captioned Instagram pics from her European getaway on May 25. “Love you soooo much! @nickyhilton 💖❤️👯‍♀️💖❤️💖❤️💃💃💖❤️.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin