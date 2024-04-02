Bill Hader and his girlfriend, Ali Wong, showcased their affection on a rare romantic stroll.

The couple were photographed walking through New York City’s Central Park on Monday, April 1, smiling as they passed a green spread of grass.

Hader, 45, wore a blue sweatshirt under a brown jacket while Wong, 41, donned a white scarf with a black trenchcoat.

The comedians were first linked in late 2022 and briefly split later that year, but in April 2023, Hader hinted that the pair had rekindled their flame.

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count,” Hader told Collider at the time without revealing his partner’s name. “So, I’m going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I’m watching stuff and reading.”

Hader’s rep later confirmed to Us Weekly that the twosome had reconciled.

Wong referenced her love life during an interview with Variety in May 2023, reflecting on the “weird” level of attention on her relationship following her divorce from ex-husband Justin Hakuta. “It’s quite an adjustment,” she confessed.

She went on to explain how dating someone new impacted her stand-up routine as she prepared to tour. “When practicing, I was in the habit of talking as if I was still single,” she said. “What’s strange is now [my romantic life] is public information. For me, stand-up is still an abstraction of truth — it does not represent the whole me. Out of respect for my relationship, I have to practice putting them in the past tense.”

Ahead of the 2023 Emmy Awards earlier this year, Wong shared further insight into her relationship with Hader. “We’re very selectively private,” she told Access Hollywood in January. “I mean, we’ve been together for a minute, so it’s like, I guess people didn’t know we were together.”

She added, “It’s just also like, we’re both, like, in our 40s and parents.” (Wong shares daughters Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6, with Hakuta, 41. Hader, for his part, shares daughters Hannah, 14, Harper, 11, and Hayley, 9, with ex-wife Maggie Carey.)

Fans caught a rare glimpse of PDA between Hader and Wong at the Emmys. When the Beef star stood to accept her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Amy Lau, she shared a sweet kiss with the Saturday Night Live alum.

While delivering her acceptance speech, Wong became visibly emotional as she expressed gratitude to her parents and referred to her daughters as her “everything.” Observing his girlfriend on stage, Hader was moved to tears.

That month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple “have a really strong foundation” and plan on building a future.

According to the insider, marriage is “very much on the table” for the pair. “Friends know that they’re going to go the distance — they’re both at ease and [obsessed] with each other at the same time,” a second insider added, noting that Hader and Wong have reached the stage where they are “ready to blend families.”