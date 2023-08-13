While Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s relationship was not meant to last, they have remained on amicable terms.

After a fan asked Eilish, 21, about Rutherford, 31, during a Saturday, August 12, Instagram Story Q&A, she revealed where they currently stand.

“Very very good friends,” the “What I Was Made For” singer wrote on her social media upload, alongside a photo of a floral cushion. “Only [anatomical heart emoji]. My home forever.”

In a separate slide, Eilish answered another fan question about whether she was currently dating anybody. “NO SIRRRRRRR,” she replied with three smiling emojis and a selfie.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Eilish and Rutherford had called it quits after less than one year together. Eilish’s rep explained at the time that the pair “split amicably and remain good friends.” Her spokesperson also denied that their relationship ended as a result of infidelity, calling the cheating rumors “false.”

Eilish and The Neighbourhood frontman were first linked in October 2022 when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a Los Angeles date. While the pair played coy about their connection, fans were critical of their 10-year age gap.

“I want my sister to be happy and safe,” Eilish’s older brother, Finneas, wrote via TikTok comment at the time when asked about the duo’s age difference. “And she is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”

Eilish, for her part, broke her silence on their bond one month later, telling Vanity Fair that she “managed” to lock “that motherf—her down.”

“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it. I managed to get … my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass!” she joked to the magazine in November 2022. “Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s—t.”

A source later told Us that Eilish and Rutherford had all sorts of “weird inside jokes” that help strengthen their relationship. “They’re always laughing and have their arms around each other,” the insider said in December 2022. “Billie and Jesse spend all the time they’re not working together.”

Elsewhere in her Saturday social media session, Eilish revealed that Finneas, 26, is her best friend and that her dog Shark is still “perfect.”