Billie Lee was spotted outside Tom Sandoval’s house days after Ariana Madix’s claims that the Vanderpump Rules alum had moved in.

Lee, 39, was photographed at Sandoval and Madix’s shared home on Thursday, February 1. The former Bravo star — Lee was a recurring guest star on VPR from 2017 to 2019 — was wearing a colorful oversized sweatshirt and gray pants as she walked to her car, which was parked in the driveway. Lee appeared to be staying discreet by donning a black baseball cap.

Days prior, Madix, 38, revealed her suspicions that Lee had been staying in the home with Sandoval, 41.

“I think Billie Lee literally lives in my house right now by the way,” she said during the Vanderpump Rules After Show, which aired on Tuesday, January 30. Lee’s friendship with Sandoval has raised eyebrows with VPR viewers for years, with Lala Kent and Scheana Shay even suggesting Lee and Sandoval had hooked up in the past.

Related: Tom Sandoval and Billie Lee's Relationship Through the Years Tom Sandoval and Billie Lee first became friends after the then-SUR hostess joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules. While Sandoval has been a mainstay on the Bravo hit since its first season in 2013, Lee joined in 2018. During her debut year at SUR, Lee — who was the show’s first transgender cast member — quickly hit […]

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2023 that Madix and Sandoval had split after nearly a decade together after he cheated with fellow VPR star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

One month after news of the affair broke, Lee claimed she “can support and be there for both parties” instead of choosing between Sandoval and Madix.

“Tom and Ariana are my family. They have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them,” Lee told Entertainment Tonight in April 2023. “It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

When it comes to their shared home, Madix and Sandoval have been at a standstill in terms of the sale for months. However, Madix put her foot down and filed a suit against Sandoval last month, asking a judge for their house to be “partitioned by sale.” In the court filing, which was obtained by Us at the time, Madix alleged that the “discord” between herself and Sandoval is “continuing to have a negative effect on the ownership” of their house.

Sandoval claimed that Madix’s suit was “petty,” during an appearance on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday.

“Ariana is making it out to be that me wanting to keep the house is a psychopath move, but it’s not,” Sandoval claimed. “She’s like, ‘Oh, he gave me a s–t offer. I gave her an offer of $3.1 million. We bought our house for $2.05 [million]. … I gave her an offer to buy her out.”