Billy Ray Cyrus has no bad blood with Dolly Parton as the Cyrus family drama continues.

“1000 words. 🩷,” Billy Ray, 62, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 13. In the snap, he’s flanked by wife Firerose and Parton, 78.

Firerose shared the photo on her Instagram Story alongside a caption that read, “Beyond grateful for @dollyparton I will always love you.”

The post raised eyebrows for social media users since Parton is Miley Cyrus’ godmother and there appears to be some discourse in the family regarding the “Flowers” singer and her father. (Billy Ray has been friends with Parton since the early 1990s.)

Miley, 31, accepted two Grammy Awards earlier this month — she took home Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for “Flowers” — and noticeably left her dad’s name out of one acceptance speech.

“I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye,” she said, after mentioning her musical collaborators, Tish and Brandi Cyrus and “love” Maxx Morando. Fans were quick to speculate that the Hannah Montana alum was throwing subtle shade at her father as she doubled down by leaving her dad’s name out of an Instagram caption post-show.

Miley’s parents, Billy Ray and Tish, 56, experienced various ups and downs throughout their marriage, which lasted from 1993 to 2022. Tish recently revealed during a “Call Her Daddy” interview earlier this month that there was a lot of “disrespect” in their marriage.

Tish quickly moved on with Dominic Purcell, whom she married in August 2023. Miley, Brandi and Trace Cyrus were present at the nuptials while Braison and Noah Cyrus appeared to skip the ceremony, leading to rumors of a rift between the family. Billy Ray has since moved on with Firerose, who is 27 years his junior, and they tied the knot in October 2023.

While Miley’s Grammys speech did not include a nod to her father, she offered Parton a shout-out in the aforementioned Instagram caption following the awards ceremony.

“My godmother @dollyparton – I felt your fairy dust everywhere ( I put a little extra in my hair , could you tell?!)” Miley wrote.

Throughout her career, both Miley and Parton have been candid about their close-knit bond. Parton even told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2022 that she strays from offering her goddaughter career advice.

“Everybody says, ‘Do you give Miley advice.’ I say, ‘Nobody gives Miley advice.’ She’s headstrong as I am but we both respect each other and we share things,” Parton said at the time. “If I feel like I’ve got something to say to her like a mother or an aunt or a godmother, I will say something or ask her a question about this or that or ask her a question even concerning my own career because I want to stay involved and important in the business for as long as I live.”