The jury’s out on whether Blake Lively will cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine — but she did make an impromptu cameo with husband Ryan Reynolds on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Reynolds, 47, and Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman, 55, guest hosted the Wednesday, July 24 episode of the ABC late-night talk show while host Jimmy Kimmel continues his summer break. But as Reynolds was in the middle of interviewing Jackman, he got a surprise call from his wife.

“I’m so sorry … I’m sorry, it’s Blake,” Reynolds told Jackman as his phone started ringing mid-interview. “We always promised we’d answer in the middle of something.”

“Hi, baby,” Lively can be heard saying as Reynolds took the call. “Is now an OK time?” she asked to which Reynolds responded, “No, no, no … it’s fine. We’re at Kimmel’s. We’re just rehearsing.”

“I love you so much, I’m just bored,” Lively said.

Reynolds then turned the phone around and introduced his wife to the studio audience and Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo.

“Alec is here. He’s the stage manager. He’s British … and he looks really upset right now,” Reynolds said. “So I’m just gonna get off the phone right there,” he added, disconnecting the call and putting his phone away.

“You were saying?” the Deadpool actor asked Jackman without missing a beat, while his costar feigned being too shocked to speak.

Lively has played a big role in Reynolds and Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine promotional tour. The former Gossip Girl actress and friend Gigi Hadid attended the movie’s New York City premiere on Monday, July 22, along with her and Reynolds’ four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 18 months.

At the event, Reynolds shared Olin’s name publicly for the first time.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” he told the audience before the movie screening. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life.”

Reynolds added: “I love that my entire family is here.”

Reynolds and Lively seemingly confirmed the birth of baby No. 4 in February 2023, five months after Us Weekly confirmed that Lively was pregnant.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” Lively, notably sans baby bump, captioned photos of her family’s Super Bowl party shared via Instagram at the time.